EcoR1 Capital LLC Purchases 440,283 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,163,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,283 shares during the period. Relay Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.7% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 3.44% of Relay Therapeutics worth $93,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 219.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,300,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,780,000 after acquiring an additional 300,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 61.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after acquiring an additional 241,816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RLAY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.06. 247,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,576. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $35.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,036.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RLAY. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

