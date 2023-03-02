EcoR1 Capital LLC Sells 107,473 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

EcoR1 Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,473 shares during the quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of argenx by 144.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $27.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $341.73. 730,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,250. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $256.44 and a 12-month high of $407.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

argenx Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair started coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.00.

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.