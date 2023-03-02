EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,185,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,573 shares during the quarter. PriceSmart makes up 2.1% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 10.31% of PriceSmart worth $183,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $70,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,684.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher S. Souhrada sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $87,151.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $70,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,684.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,453. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.2 %

PriceSmart stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,172. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.40. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

About PriceSmart

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.