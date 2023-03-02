EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Takes $31.55 Million Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,815,423 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,550,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 369.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,653 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 221,695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 41.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,183,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 344,348 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 19.9% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 32.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 233,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 146.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,014. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

