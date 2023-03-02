Elgethun Capital Management Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.5% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.42. 16,136,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,520,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

