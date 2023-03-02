Elgethun Capital Management Has $747,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $396.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $399.47 and a 200-day moving average of $393.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

