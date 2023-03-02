Elgethun Capital Management Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $108.25. 5,524,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $106.76 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average of $121.57.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.