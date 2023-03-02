Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $231,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for approximately 0.2% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,863,279,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,079,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,500,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,352,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.20. 7,999,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,412,211. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

