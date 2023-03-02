Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,299,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,089,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,697,000 after acquiring an additional 419,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,888,000 after acquiring an additional 428,756 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,976,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after acquiring an additional 221,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Up 0.2 %

United Airlines stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.47. 2,013,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,587,275. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

