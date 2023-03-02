Elliott Investment Management L.P. Acquires 1,460,668 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460,668 shares during the period. Valaris makes up approximately 1.7% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $168,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Valaris by 18.2% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,722,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,226,000 after purchasing an additional 419,496 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Valaris during the third quarter worth about $93,108,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valaris by 137.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,126,000 after purchasing an additional 783,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 1,379.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,028,000 after acquiring an additional 640,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

NYSE:VAL traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $70.01. 276,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

