Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PHM traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.81. The stock had a trading volume of 700,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $60.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

