Elm Ridge Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Elm Ridge Management LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,302 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 4.5% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.24.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.47. 2,449,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,375,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

