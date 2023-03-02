Eminence Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,388,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned 2.45% of JFrog worth $52,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 245.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,898 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in JFrog by 877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,060,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after buying an additional 952,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,403,000 after acquiring an additional 828,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.98. 396,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,238. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 0.49. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $134,922.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,432,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,536,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $134,922.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 313,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.