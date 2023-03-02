Eminence Capital LP Has $39.71 Million Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Eminence Capital LP decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 1.50% of Pegasystems worth $39,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 51.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 63.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 699,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after buying an additional 272,035 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 22,817 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,485,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,295,000 after buying an additional 201,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $78,812.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of PEGA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.21. 267,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,196. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.84%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

