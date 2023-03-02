Eminence Capital LP Increases Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,885,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,334 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International accounts for 2.5% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP owned about 2.86% of Tempur Sealy International worth $117,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $945,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 833.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 179,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,809,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,832,000 after buying an additional 192,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 0.3 %

TPX traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 437,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $954,105.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,207,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,492 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

