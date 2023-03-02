Eminence Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Eminence Capital LP lowered its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,014,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,212,642 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $62,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNB. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

NYSE DNB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,862. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

