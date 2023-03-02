Eminence Capital LP Sells 767,858 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Eminence Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,693,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,858 shares during the period. E2open Parent makes up 1.9% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $89,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in E2open Parent by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter.

ETWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,056.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $424,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,056.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,000 shares of company stock worth $746,666 over the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETWO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,328. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 50.63%. The company had revenue of $164.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

