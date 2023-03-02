Eminence Capital LP Sells 981,597 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Eminence Capital LP trimmed its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981,597 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned 1.08% of Oak Street Health worth $64,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after buying an additional 4,491,941 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in Oak Street Health by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after buying an additional 1,685,329 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,758,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,485,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,813,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health Price Performance

Shares of OSH stock remained flat at $35.32 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,791. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $35.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.26 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. William Blair downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 17,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $507,392.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 528,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,270,819.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $233,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,063,154.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 17,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $507,392.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 528,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,270,819.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 624,997 shares of company stock valued at $21,058,464. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.