Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the quarter. NOV accounts for 1.3% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of NOV worth $25,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in NOV by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 195.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.50. 1,391,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,276. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.90.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

