Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,925,908 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,108,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925,908 shares during the quarter. Enerplus makes up approximately 3.6% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.28% of Enerplus worth $72,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERF. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Stock Performance

ERF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 441,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,501. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 5.74%.

ERF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

