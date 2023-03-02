Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 26,052 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,052 shares during the quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Independence Realty Trust worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Independence Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:IRT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 640,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,634. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IRT. Barclays lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.