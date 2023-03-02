Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,955 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 232,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $100.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.53.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading

