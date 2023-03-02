Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Has $14.70 Million Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Cambridge Bancorp comprises about 3.4% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned 2.36% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $14,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 26,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $104,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $76.50. 26,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,145. The stock has a market cap of $596.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $50.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.45 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 26.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CATC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

