Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. MVB Financial accounts for 2.3% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 2.78% of MVB Financial worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MVB Financial by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MVB Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MVB Financial by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVB Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

MVBF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.47. 4,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.82. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93.

MVB Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MVB Financial in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised MVB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on MVB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on MVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

About MVB Financial

(Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.