Endurant Capital Management LP Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Endurant Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,873 shares during the quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 135.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,155,000 after buying an additional 5,727,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9,969.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,954,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,104,000 after buying an additional 4,905,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,233,000 after buying an additional 3,854,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,469,000 after buying an additional 3,164,276 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 184.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,315,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after buying an additional 2,797,974 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,239,950. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32.

Insider Activity at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.