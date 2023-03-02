Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Position Raised by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 458,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares during the quarter. Energy Recovery comprises approximately 1.6% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 64.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 248.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In other Energy Recovery news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $72,083.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $573,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,956 shares of company stock worth $134,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $22.49. 116,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,435. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.16.

ERII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Energy Recovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.