Engine NO. 1 LLC Has $18.69 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 91,600 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises approximately 9.2% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $18,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,426,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,695,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.39. 2,725,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,682,717. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.76. The firm has a market cap of $224.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,528.38.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

