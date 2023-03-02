Engine NO. 1 LLC Makes New $12.32 Million Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 462,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,000. CSX comprises 6.1% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,877,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,277,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

