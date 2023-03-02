Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2,133.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,248 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,129,000 after buying an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Sysco by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.12. 517,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,917. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.92. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

