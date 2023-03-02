Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1,307.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $5,269,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.2% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.23. 319,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,253. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $277.29. The company has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

