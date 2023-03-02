Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 12,913 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $169.45. The stock had a trading volume of 883,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,338. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.93. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

