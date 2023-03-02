Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $5.99 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,683 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 217.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 794.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,552. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

