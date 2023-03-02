Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 158,288 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 158,288 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $85.65.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.93.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

