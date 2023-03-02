Enigma Market Cap Hits $71,395.64 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Enigma has a market capitalization of $71,395.64 and approximately $135,928.12 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 93.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00423728 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,718.09 or 0.28640860 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.