Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.39.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $212.95 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.59.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,174 shares of company stock worth $44,466,742. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

