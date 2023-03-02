Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,014 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Tyson Foods worth $49,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21,350.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,107. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.24 and a 12-month high of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.87.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.