Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of International Business Machines worth $93,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 43.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 501,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,612,000 after buying an additional 152,791 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 165,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $127.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,011. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

