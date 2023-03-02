Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,089 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.17% of Roper Technologies worth $65,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $423.86. 128,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.07 and a 200-day moving average of $416.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

