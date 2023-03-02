Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 33,528 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 829,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,528 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $61,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.07.

ATVI traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.72. 4,206,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,882. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

