Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,357 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.32% of Church & Dwight worth $56,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 146,595 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.09. The company had a trading volume of 362,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.61. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.