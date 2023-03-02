Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Trading Down 0.2%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.56. 39,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 27,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

Enstar Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

