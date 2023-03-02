Enterprise Financial Services Corp Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after acquiring an additional 311,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 744,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,893,000 after acquiring an additional 231,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $477.60. 424,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

