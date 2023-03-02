Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys 86 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $2,445,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock valued at $995,291,216. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ABC traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.04. The company had a trading volume of 719,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,415. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.82. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

