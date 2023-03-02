Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.9% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

VZ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,815,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,931,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $161.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

