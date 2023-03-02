Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $204,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.93.

NYSE:GE traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.38. 3,752,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,576,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $85.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.79.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

