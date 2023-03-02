Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $511,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

ENB traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.60. 2,224,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

