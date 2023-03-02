Enterprise Financial Services Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $172.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,435. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $156.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.53.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

