Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 31 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,050,000 after buying an additional 77,367 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,327,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 858,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,144,000 after purchasing an additional 55,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $340.39. 243,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,633. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

