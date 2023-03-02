Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Stake Boosted by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,910 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Envestnet worth $66,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Envestnet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ENV traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $84.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENV shares. StockNews.com lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

