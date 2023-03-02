Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ENZN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,215. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

