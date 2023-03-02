Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ENZN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,215. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.45.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enzon Pharmaceuticals (ENZN)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.